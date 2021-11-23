Nov 23, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 23, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* John Roberts
AO World plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director
* Mark Higgins
AO World plc - Group CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Mark Wade
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* John Stevenson
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Simon Bowler
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Tony Shiret
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
John Roberts - AO World plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Okay. So good morning. Well, it's great after 2 years to finally be back in front of you, and thank you for those of you that have made the effort to come along today. And what are 2 years, it's been with all the ups and downs that, that has involved. Well, we've cemented the progress of
Half Year 2022 AO World PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 23, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...