Half Year 2022 AO World PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 23, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

John Roberts - AO World plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. So good morning. Well, it's great after 2 years to finally be back in front of you, and thank you for those of you that have made the effort to come along today. And what are 2 years, it's been with all the ups and downs that, that has involved. Well, we've cemented the progress of