Half Year 2023 AO World PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* John Roberts

AO World plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director

* Mark Higgins

AO World plc - Group CFO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Andrew Mark Wade

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* David Jonathan Reynolds

Davy, Research Division - Disruptive Technology Analyst

* Jonathan Pritchard

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Retail Analyst

* Simon Bowler

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Head of Research

* Tony Shiret

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst



John Roberts - AO World plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Everyone, good? Okay. Well, welcome, everyone. It's great to have everyone here in person, and I'm needing more chairs, so a really good sign. So thanks for joining us this