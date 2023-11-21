Half Year 2024 AO World plc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 21, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 21, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* John Roberts

AO World plc - CEO

* Mark Higgins

AO World plc - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* John Stevenson

Peel Hunt - Analyst

* Andy Wade

Jefferies - Analyst

* Bruce Hubbard

Lancaster Investment Management - Analyst

* Caroline Gulliver

Equity Development - Analyst

* David Hughes

Stifel Financial Corp. - Analyst

* Simon Bowler

Numis Securities - Analyst



John Roberts - AO World plc - CEO



Good morning and thank you everyone for joining us today. When we were last here, you'll remember I said I wanted to be reassuringly boring. And I'm delighted to say that today is just that. It's a story of more good progress, more profit, more cash, more customers, continued brand investment. And yet another six months as the UK's most trusted electrical