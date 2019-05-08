Q1 2019 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning. My name is Hans-Petter Mellerud, and I am the CEO of Zalaris. And I'm here together with our CFO, Nina Stemshaug. Thank you for joining us again for this webcast presentation of Zalaris 2019 Q1 results. Please observe that the conference is being recorded. You will find a link to the recording on the Investor part of our website.



Let's go straight to the presentation. Revenues in the first quarter 2019 were NOK 192.4 million. Year-on-year growth in the quarter was 3.3%. We launched several new customers with an annual contract value of approximately NOK 20 million during the quarter. As the contracts were phased in during the quarter, around 43% of the contracted potential was included in the quarter.



As communicated during our Q4 webcast, we implemented a streamlined organization in Q1 with the goal of offering a coherent customer offering and driving profitability. We have initiated several actions to improve our EBIT margin to a target level of 10% by ultimo 2019. I will give you more information in