Q4 2019 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning. My name is Hans-Petter Mellerud. I am the CEO of Zalaris. Please do also welcome our new CFO, Gunnar Manum, who joined Zalaris in January and is here with me today for this webcast presentation of Zalaris Q4 and Fiscal Year 2019 results.



Please observe that the presentation is being recorded. You will find a link to the recording on the Investor part of our website.



Without further ado, let's move on to the presentation. It is a pleasure to announce that we finished Q4 with an all-time high revenue of NOK 206 million, and that we continue our growth streak, finishing 2019 as our 19th year of uninterrupted growth with almost NOK 777 million in revenue for the year. This amounts to 6.2% growth for the quarter and 4.2% for the year. With this, we have, since our IPO in 2014, multiplied our revenue 2.4x, resulting in a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 19%.



Still reflecting inefficiencies from our restructuring activities, our adjusted EBIT was NOK 30.50 million for the year. This is