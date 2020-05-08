Q1 2020 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning. My name is Hans-Petter Mellerud, I am the CEO of Zalaris. Please also welcome our CFO, Gunnar Manum, who is here with me today for this webcast presentation of Zalaris Q1 2020 results.



Still being in the middle of the COVID-19 disruption with the majority of us still working from home, we are using Teams for this purpose for the first time. Hope that we will deliver on your expectation. There is a Q&A function that you can use to ask questions.



We will, as normal, do the Q&A at the end of the presentation. Please observe that the presentation is being recorded. You will find a link to the recording on the Investor part of our website. Without further ado, let's move on to the presentation.



We are celebrating Zalaris' 20th anniversary.



This is a time of reflection, gratitude and appreciation of how far we've come together since the company started in 2000, with only 1 person in Norway, and we are now more than 800 in 12 countries.



Whilst these are unprecedented times