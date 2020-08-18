Q2 2020 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning. My name is Hans-Petter Mellerud. I am the CEO of Zalaris. Please do also welcome our CFO, Gunnar Manum, who is here with me today for this webcast presentation of Zalaris Q2 2020 results. We are using Teams for this purpose and hope that we will deliver on your expectations. There is a Q&A function that you can use to ask questions that we will respond to at the end of the presentation. Please observe that the presentation is being recorded. You will find a link to the recording on the Investor part of our website.



Without further ado, let's move on to the presentation.



In a macro environment heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to announce that we, with almost all of Team Zalaris working from home, delivered Q2 with a positive development in EBIT and cash flow. All our services have been delivered without disruption. A handful of our colleagues had been infected with COVID-19 whilst working from home. They are now safe and back at work.



Our early offering of COVID-19