Q3 2021 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - Founder & CEO



So we see that we have had some -- an issue with the sound here. So for those that have not been hearing us, we will actually then revert back to our first slide and start over again.



So again, welcome to everyone. So with team Zalaris, continued our positive development in Q3 with new wins and expansion of agreements with existing customers. We see a trend shift and strong sales in Germany and the U.K. as the Zalaris brand is increasingly being recognized. Year-to-date sales resulted in contracted annual recurring revenue, increasing with another NOK 9 million to an all-time high of NOK 81 million. As we will see later, the positive development in sales is expected to continue. Even though the situation related to COVID-19 is normalizing in many countries, team Zalaris is still operating in a flexible mode of working from our offices and home. This seek to address concerns from our employees about health issues.



Employee engagement is at an all-time high, significantly since last year in all markets and business