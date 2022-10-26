Q3 2022 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - Founder & CEO



So, good morning. My name is Hans-Petter Mellerud, I am the CEO of Zalaris. Please excuse us for this somewhat small hitch on our start. Please do also welcome our CFO, Gunnar Manum, he is here with me today for this webcast presentation of Zalaris Q3 '22 results. We are using Teams for this purpose and hope that we will deliver on your expectations. There is a Q&A function that you can use to ask questions that we will respond to at the end of the presentation. Please observe that the presentation is being recorded. You will find a link to the recording on the investor part of our website. Without further ado, let us move on to the presentation.



Let's first look at some of the highlights of the quarter. The NOK 150 million of annualized contract value of long-term agreements that we sold last year, continued materializing as recognized revenue in Q3 as planned. This resulted in yet another all-time high quarter to date with a revenue of NOK 224 million, representing 17% growth from Q3 last year in constant currency, and