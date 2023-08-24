Q2 2023 Zalaris ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Hans-Petter Mellerud - Zalaris ASA - CEO



Good morning. I am Hans-Petter Mellerud, the CEO and Founder of Zalaris. Joining me today for this webcast presentation of Zalaris Q2-'23 results is our CFO, Gunnar Manum. We are using Teams for this purpose and hope that you will find it informative and engaging.



First, we will look at some of the highlights of the quarter. In Q2 2023, Zalaris delivered the sixth consecutive quarter with all-time high revenues of 280.5 million, up from 210 million in Q2 last year. This represents a 33.5 year-on-year growth in action and 20% in constant currency. Adjusted EBIT ex Asia Pacific was 22.3 million for Q2, up 118.6% from 10.2 million in the same period last year.



We are surpassing our growth aspirations for the year and will deliver '23 well above our initial NOK1-billion