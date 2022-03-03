Mar 03, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Przemyslaw Gdanski - BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. - President of Management Board & CEO



[Interpreted] Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our earnings conference for Q4 of last year. So after summing up or completing 2021, this is going to be a team presentation. I'll be joined today by Jean-Charles Aranda, who is the CFO; Michal Dybula, who is the Chief Economist of the bank; and then Wojciech Kemblowski, who's the CRO. And we'll do this and we'll divide up the presentation into various roles.



Before we go on to the slides, I wouldn't be able to refrain from saying -- commenting on the fact that we're in a totally new set of circumstances, a new reality. Now many people haven't anticipated this, and so we haven't seen this in our environment for decades. And this means that we're highly focused on helping our neighbors from Ukraine. In our case, this is a special circumstance because we have a sister bank which has a large number of employees, and the top priority for us is to ensure that our colleagues and their families who make the decision to come to Poland, we want to help them for them to