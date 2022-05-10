Q1 2022 BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning. I'd like to welcome you very cordially to our quarterly conference. We're going to talk about our results, our financial performance about what surrounds us. Today, we have a hybrid meeting. We have participants sitting here in the head office at Kasprzaka Street and some of you are joining us remotely. So once again, I'd like to welcome everybody very cordially.



The agenda is just as you see it here on the screen. We'll talk about what the bank has achieved in the Q1, what the macroeconomic environment looks like. We'll talk about -- we'll respond to your questions, if in fact, you're going to have any questions.



The most important information. Ladies and gentlemen, Q1 was not a typical quarter. So had life gone along a normal path, there wouldn't have been the outbreak of war, and so the entire organization was organized in order to help our employees, families and the refuges from our sister bank -- and Ukraine bank. And so I won't drill down into the details, (inaudible) talked about that during the annual conference.



And so many