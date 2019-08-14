Half Year 2019 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Fredrik Widlund - CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to CLS Holdings plc Half Year 2019 Results Presentation. I am Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive; and to my right is our new CFO, Andrew Kirkman; and to my left is Simon Wigzell, Head of Group Property.



Today, we will present to you with the results for the first 6 months and give you an update on our markets and progress against our strategic goals.



Firstly, though, I would like to set the scene by giving you a high level overview of the first 6 months of the year. The company has continued to grow. And once again, our diversified portfolio in our 3 core markets have proven to be the key driver for sustainable results. Net rental income increased by 5.9% to GBP 53.8 million, up from GBP 50.8 million in the same period last year. This was primarily driven by acquisitions, but also from rental growth with ERVs growing 2% for the group in the 6-month period.



Our vacancy was slightly up at 4.2%, but well within our target of 5%, and with strong momentum, especially in Germany.



Valuations were