Full Year 2019 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Fredrik Widlund - CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of CLS Holdings plc full year results 2019. And thank you for those of you attending in person. I wasn't sure we would have anyone showing up this morning, but it's good. I'm Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive. To my right is Andrew Kirkman, CFO, who will present his first full year numbers today. And to my left is Simon Wigzell, Head of Group Property.



Today, we look forward to presenting you with the results for 2019, progress during the year and an update on our 3 markets as well as how we are progressing against our strategic goals. The high level structure is, as you can see on the slide. And firstly, I would like to set the scene by giving you a high-level overview on the next slide.



Last year was a very active year for our portfolio management, and we made significant progress in refocusing the portfolio to our core activities. EPRA NAV was up 6.3% to 329.2p per share and was primarily driven by valuation uplift, capital gains and operational earnings.



