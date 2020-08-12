Half Year 2020 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Fredrik Widlund - CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to this live video presentation of CLS Holdings plc Half Year Results 2020. I'm Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive; and to my right is Andrew Kirkman, our CFO; and to my left is Simon Wigzell, Head of Group Property.



Today, we will present you with the results for the first 6 months and give you an update on our performance and how CLS and our tenants have adopted (sic) [adapted] to the new situation that we have all been experiencing since March.



I will start with an overview on the next page to set the scene before we go into more details. So if we turn to Page 3. Overall, CLS has performed well, and it has been a busy period with rental negotiations, acquisitions and sales against what has been a challenging market for both individuals and organizations.



Despite this backdrop, I'm happy to report that all our properties, after modifications to ensure they are safe and in compliance with rules in each of our countries, have remained open and operational throughout this period. This has not just