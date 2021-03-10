Full Year 2020 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Fredrik Widlund - CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to this live video presentation of CLS Holdings plc full year results 2020. It's the second time we have presented virtually and, hopefully, the last time that has not offered opportunity to meet in person. I'm Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive; and to my right is Andrew Kirkman, CFO; and to my left is Simon Wigzell, Head of Group Property.



The headline of this presentation, well placed for the future, is a reference to a portfolio that is well placed and diversified in terms of countries, cities, tenants and financings. Today, we will present you with the full year results and how CLS and our tenants have adapted to the situation we have all been experiencing during the last 12 months. Let me start with an overview of the year before we go into more details.



Turning to Page 4. Last year was a challenging period for both individuals and organizations, and we all learned to live and cope with the new reality. We ensured that all our properties were safe and in compliance with the rules in each of our