Full Year 2021 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Fredrik Widlund - CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to this live presentation of CLS Holdings plc's Full Year Results 2021. I'm Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive; and I'm here with Andrew Kirkman, our CFO.



The world is changing. And as a scene-setter, I would like to start with the words at the front of this presentation, location, quality, flexibility. You might have expected location, location, location, but let me explain. The locations we invested is still the most important success factor, and we will continue to invest in and near large cities with great transportation links. What has changed is the need to ensure that offices are of a high quality, both from a customer perspective and a sustainability perspective. And this means that the lot size is increasing to justify the increasing investments required. CLS has always been flexible when it comes to lease length, breaks or contributions to fit outs. And this is now becoming the norm in the market. Different customers also need different things. And in addition to more traditional leases, which will still be