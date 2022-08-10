Half Year 2022 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Fredrik Widlund - CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Right. I think we're ready to go. So good morning, and welcome to this presentation of CLS Holdings plc Half Year Results 2022. I'm Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive. And with me here is Andrew Kirkman, our CFO. Today, we will present what CLS has delivered during the first half of 2022. First though, on the next slide, I will start with an overview before we go into more details.



So if we go to Page 4 in the slide pack. CLS delivered a robust set of results in the first half with increases in net asset, profit and dividends. Our focus remains on our diverse and strong set of tenants, and we believe that our strategy and business model remains well placed for long-term success of the company. Net rental income grew 0.9% from the leases we signed during the back end of 2021, which finished strongly, as well as indexation. The new leases we signed in the first 6 months were 4.5% above ERV, which is encouraging. We also had a strong performance from our student and hotel operation in Vauxhall, which was mainly from pent-up demand.



