Full Year 2022 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Michael David Kirkman
CLS Holdings plc - CFO & Director
* Fredrik Widlund
CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Christopher Michael Spearing
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Kieran Adrian Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst
* Matthew S. Saperia
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Fredrik Widlund - CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of CLS Holdings plc Full Year Results 2022. I'm Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive and to my right is Andrew Kirkman, our CFO. Today, we will present you with the full year results and give an update on the portfolio, but let me first start with an overview of the year.
It will be no surprise that last year
