Full Year 2022 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 08, 2023

Mar 08, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT



* Andrew Michael David Kirkman

Fredrik Widlund
CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director

* Fredrik Widlund

CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director



* Christopher Michael Spearing

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Kieran Adrian Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst

* Matthew S. Saperia

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst



Fredrik Widlund - CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of CLS Holdings plc Full Year Results 2022. I'm Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive and to my right is Andrew Kirkman, our CFO. Today, we will present you with the full year results and give an update on the portfolio, but let me first start with an overview of the year.



It will be no surprise that last year