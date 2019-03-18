Mar 18, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
Damian Babka - KRUK SpÃ³lka Akcyjna - IR & Business Development Manager
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your patience once again. So we will start the conference now with a small delay. This is KRUK S.A. conference call followed by an important announcement on Friday of KRUK signing the letter of intent to acquire the old Polish consumer lending business, Wonga.
My name is Damian Babka, and I am joined today by Piotr Krupa, CEO; and Michal Zasepa, CFO.
For the purpose of this call, we will be using the presentation you can find on our website. And Piotr, Michal, gentlemen, you can start now.
Piotr Krupa - KRUK SpÃ³lka Akcyjna - President of the Management Board & CEO
Thank you. Thank you, Damian. Once again, we're sorry for the delay. We are dialing today from London conference of PKO BP, hence some technical difficulty and just 1 call, were all investors, Polish international investors. So hopefully, all people who are interested dialed in.
So as you may have read on Friday, we have signed a binding term sheet, which
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna - Special Call Transcript
Mar 18, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...