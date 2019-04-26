Q1 2019 Kruk SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Marta Jezewska-Wasilewska - WOOD & Company Financial Services, a.s. - Co-Head of Research



Good afternoon. My name is Marta Jezewska-Wasilewska, and I represent WOOD & Company. Today, we have the pleasure to host the call for KRUK that will present key highlights of its 1 -- first quarter results publication. KRUK will be represented by CFO, Mr. Michal Zasepa. Sir?



Michal Zasepa - KRUK SpÃ³lka Akcyjna - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Marta, and good afternoon. It's my pleasure to lead you through the highlights of Q1 results. I'll be using the presentation available on our website and directing you to the slide numbers that I'm commenting.



I'm starting from Slide 3. PLN 98 million of net profit. I think this is a good start of the year. A result which is a few million Polish