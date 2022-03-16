Full Year 2021 Kruk SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's KRUK Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. My name is Anil, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand over to our host, Marta Wasilewska from WOOD & Company. Please go ahead when you're ready.



Marta Jezewska-Wasilewska - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Co-Head of Research & Head of Research Poland



Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for finding the time to join KRUK's annual results call today. I have the privilege to represent the host of today's call within the company. And now without any further delay, let me hand over to CFO of KRUK, Michal Zasepa. Michal, the floor is yours.



Michal Zasepa - KRUK SpÃ³lka Akcyjna - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Marta, thank you very much. Good morning, good afternoon. Thank you very much for taking time to listen to this results discussion, I hope, not only presentation. I'll be using the presentation