Half Year 2022 Kruk SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 08, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for connecting to KRUK First Half Results Call. The key speaker today is Michal Zasepa, KRUK CFO, who will first run through the corporate presentation that you should have received alongside our last call reminder. The presentation would (inaudible) session.



So without wasting any more time, Michal over to you. Please go ahead.



Michal Zasepa - KRUK SpÃ³lka Akcyjna - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Gregos, and good afternoon, good morning. Thank you for your time and joining this conference. I will be using the presentation, as Greg mentioned, I'll be telling you which slide I'm looking at.



As an introduction, this is the time of a few very important records that the company has beat in publishing its Q2 numbers. If you look at Page 3, it's Number one, ever net profit in 6 months. Number one, cash EBITDA, number one, level of recoveries and the portfolio purchases over 6 months. It's also one of the highest results in terms of return on equity, 27%.



We've had similar