Q3 2023 Kruk SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Michal Zasepa - KRUK SpÃ³lka Akcyjna - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Good afternoon. My name is Michal Zasepa, I'm CFO at KRUK. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to the commentary of Q3 or 3 quarters 2023 results. Thank you very much for your time and logging in to this meeting. I will now comment on the presentation that should be already visible on your screens.



This presentation is also available on our website. And I invite you to ask me questions via chat in Teams application. I will refer answer to those questions after I finish the slide presentation. So let's start.



This is the best results of this business I've ever had in 3 quarters of 2023, KRUK earned PLN 757 million, up 12% year-on-year. And if you look across the measures here on the slide number 2, they are all showing very good performance. Cash EBITDA, even stronger growth than the net profit. Recoveries, a strong 19% growth year-to-year and record high new purchases in that portfolio of close to PLN 2 billion.



The company gross profit quickly. You can see here almost PLN 40 profit per share, 10%