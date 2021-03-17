Q4 2020 Upstart Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Upstart Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jason Schmidt, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Jason Schmidt -



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's fourth quarter and 2020 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's Chief Executive Officer; and Sanjay Datta, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that shortly after the market closed today, Upstart issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and 2020 financial results and published an Investor Relations presentation. Both are available on our Investor Relations website, ir.upstart.com. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. Please refer to our Form 8-K dated March 17, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to