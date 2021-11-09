Q3 2021 Upstart Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Jason Schmidt - Upstart Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's Chief Executive Officer; and Sanjay Datta, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I want to remind you that shortly after the market closed today, Upstart issued a press release announcing its third quarter 2021 financial results and published an investor relations presentation. Both are available on our Investor Relations website, ir.upstart.com.



During the call, we will make forward-looking statements, such as guidance from the fourth quarter related to our business and our plans to expand our platform in the future. These statements are based on our current