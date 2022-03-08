Mar 08, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Andrew M. Boone - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - Director & Equity Research Analyst



So happy to host Dave, and I love seeing Sanjay in the back. So it's a lovely day here. Dave, thanks so much for participating. We love to have Upstart here and hear more about the story. So thank you for coming.



David J. Girouard - Upstart Holdings, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairperson of the Board



Yes. Great to be here. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - Director & Equity Research AnalystSo let's just kind of kick it off, right? The most common question that we get from investors is just the understanding of the differentiation in the lending model, right? And I'm sure you get this all the time. I'd love to just hear it from your mouth, like how do you describe the differentiation that you guys offer in terms of credit scoring? And what are you guys building there that's creating a barrier around the business?