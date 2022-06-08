Jun 08, 2022 / 05:15PM GMT
Nathaniel Holmes Schindler - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research
I'm Nat Schindler, I'm very happy to have Sanjay Datta, CFO of Upstart.
Questions and Answers:Nathaniel Holmes Schindler - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research
You guys all have probably seen Upstart, and I want to jump right into this question. How does it feel being probably one of the most exciting stocks in all of Wall Street?
Sanjay Datta - Upstart Holdings, Inc. - CFO
It depends on the direction of the excitement.
Nathaniel Holmes Schindler - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research
Yes. And so it seems like a flippant question, but actually, it has implications. So we are seeing a lot of Silicon Valley companies that have been affected. Your stock in 18 months that you've been public went from $20 to $400 to, whatever, $45-ish, which is actually a very good performing IPO right now, in that cohort $20 to $45. That's