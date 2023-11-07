Q3 2023 Upstart Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Jason Schmidt - Upstart Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's Third Quarter 2023 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's Chief Executive Officer; and Sanjay Datta, our Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we will make forward-looking statements, such as guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023 relating to our business and plans to expand our platform in the future. These statements are based on our current expectations and information