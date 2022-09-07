Sep 07, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Brent Navon -



All right. Let's get started. So we're very delighted to have BuzzFeed here. We have Jonah Peretti, CEO; and newly joined Marcela Martin, President of BuzzFeed. I'm Brent Navon, I work on the media and entertainment team here at BofA Securities. So let's just get started. Jonah, let's start with you.



Questions and Answers:

So BuzzFeed recently went public late last year. And in just a short period of time, you have macro and industry conditions that have just changed dramatically. And can you just give us a high-level overview of your company, your 3 lines of revenue and how you believe you're positioned in this kind of environment?- BuzzFeed, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEOYes, sure. Thank you. So good to see everyone. The founding of BuzzFeed was about 12 years ago or 15 years ago, I don't know. I kind of lost track. And so much has changed in the industry from that period. When we started, the iPhone hasn't come out yet. Now the majority of our consumption is happening on mobile