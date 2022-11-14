Q3 2022 BuzzFeed Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Amita Tomkoria - BuzzFeed, Inc. - SVP of IR



Hi, everyone. Welcome to BuzzFeed Inc.'s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today are Founder and CEO, Jonah Peretti; President, Marcela Martin; and CFO, Felicia DellaFortuna.



Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to