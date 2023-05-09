Q1 2023 BuzzFeed Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Amita Tomkoria - BuzzFeed, Inc. - SVP of IR



Hi, everyone. Welcome to BuzzFeed, Inc.'s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Amita Tomkoria, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining us today are Founder and CEO, Jonah Peretti; President, Marcela Martin; and CFO, Felicia DellaFortuna.



Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release, our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K and in our Q1 quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make on