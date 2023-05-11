BuzzFeed Inc Investor Day Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Amita Tomkoria - BuzzFeed, Inc. - SVP of IR



Hi, everyone. And welcome to BuzzFeed, Inc.'s 2023 Investor Day. I'm Amita Tomkoria, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. On behalf of the entire team, thank you for joining us today. Today you will hear from several members of our senior leadership team on the vision, strategy and financial outlook for the company.



Founder and CEO, Jonah Peretti, will kick us off by sharing his vision for the future of digital media. President, Marcela Martin will discuss how we are translating that vision into a robust operating model for digital media.



You'll also hear from brand leadership across BuzzFeed, Complex, Tasty, and First We Feast about exciting new initiatives underway in the areas of creators, artificial intelligence, and cultural moments.



Head of Sales Andrew Guendjoian, will discuss how we are bringing the combined brand portfolio to market for our clients. And CFO Felicia DellaFortuna will wrap up by outlining how all of this great work is expected to fuel our financial success over the next few years.



Before we