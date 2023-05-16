May 16, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Laura Martin Needham&Company-Analyst



(audio in progress) on popular culture content and served in various management roles there from the company's found until its sale to AOL. In 2001, BuzzFeed acquired HuffPost, bringing the award-winning news organization back full circle to Jonah. And let me also do Marcela Martin, who is the President of BuzzFeed. Marcela oversees all revenue and administrative functions of the company. Prior to joining BuzzFeed in August of 2022, Marcela served as the CFO of Squarespace, where she led the company through its direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange.



She has also served as the CFO of Booking.com and Executive Vice President, CFO and Chief Administrative Officer of National Geographic Partners, previously spent 18 years in numerous leadership positions, including EVP and CFO at Fox International Channels. She is originally from Argentina, which means she's going to have an awesome accent and she graduated from the University of MorÃ³n with a degree in accounting and received an MBA from Liverpool.



Okay. So good, now