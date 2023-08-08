Q2 2023 BuzzFeed Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Joining me today are Founder and CEO, Jonah Peretti; President, Marcela Martin; and CFO, Felicia DellaFortuna. Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release, our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K, our Q1 quarterly report on Form 10-Q,