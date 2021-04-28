Q1 2021 Otovo AS Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Anders RÃ¸nold - Otovo AS - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Otovo's quarterly presentation. My name is Anders RÃ¸nold, Head of Investor Relations. Today's presenters are Andreas Thorsheim, CEO; and Lars Ekeland, CFO.



First, Andreas will talk through the quarterly highlights and business update before Lars will present the financial results. Finally, Andreas will provide an outlook for 2021. If you have any questions during the presentation, please share them in the chat, and we will answer them in the end. I will now give the word to Andreas.



Andreas Thorsheim - Otovo AS - Founder and CEO



Thank you very much, Anders, and thank you to previous and new shareholders for attending this minor historic event, Otovo's first quarterly presentation as a company listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange.



So to reiterate what Otovo is, Otovo is a marketplace for energy installations, and our aim is to use our unique method to build the European number one in the residential solar energy