Q4 2021 Otovo AS Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Anders RÃ¸nold - Otovo ASA - IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Otovo's Q4 presentation. My name is Anders RÃ¸nold, responsible for Investor Relations. Today's presenters are Andreas Thorsheim, Founder and CEO; Cecilie Weltz, CEO of EDEA; and Lars Ekeland, CFO.



Today's agenda is the quarterly highlights, the business update, financial results, before Andreas will give us an outlook for 2022. Andreas?



Andreas Thorsheim - Otovo ASA - Founder & CEO



Thank you very much, Anders. I'm afraid I'm joining you from isolation at home, as I contracted COVID during this week. But undeterred, we're running this from multiple locations, the team in Oslo center and me on the outskirts, broadcasting through the Teams app.



So let me just start by saying that we're rounding off 2021, our fourth quarter being listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange and also the fourth quarter where we meet and/or exceed the targets set forth for the quarter. So we pause to reflect a little bit on that achievement, and then we start looking