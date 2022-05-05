Q1 2022 Otovo AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Sondre BerglÃ¸ff - Otovo AS - IR



Good morning, and welcome to Otovo's Q1 presentation. I'm Sondre and I work with Investor Relations. Today's presenters are Andreas Thorsheim, founder and CEO; our new Chief Business Officer, PÃ¥l Hvattum; Chief Financial Officer, Petter Ulset; and myself.



First on the agenda is the quarterly highlights, which Andreas will take us through. Then we'll do a business update, financial results, and then a summary. At the end of the session, we'll do a Q&A, so please submit your questions in the chat during the presentation. Now, over to Andreas and the quarterly highlights.



Andreas Thorsheim - Otovo AS - Founder & CEO



Thank you. Yes, what a quarter this has been. The first quarter of 2022 is one where we've set records across the board. Revenue generated is coming in at NOK135 million, up 260% from the same period last year. Our gross profit generated comes in at NOK26 million, up 360% from the same period last year. And the accumulated contracted subscription revenue that we've generated in the