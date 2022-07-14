Q2 2022 Otovo ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Sondre BerglÃ¸ff - Otovo ASA - Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome to Otovo's Q2 presentation. We are Otovo, the European solar and battery marketplace. We are on a mission to put solar panels on every roof and batteries in every home in Europe in the easiest and most affordable way.



Today's presenters are Andreas Thorsheim, Founder and CEO; Petter Ulset, CFO; and myself, Sondre BerglÃ¸ff, and I work with Investor Relations. We'll start off today with a business update, financial results, and then a summary. At the end of the session, we'll have a Q&A, so please don't hesitate to leave your questions in the chat. Now over to you, Andreas.



Andreas Thorsheim - Otovo ASA - CEO



Thank you, Sondre. It's summer, it's sunny, and we're super excited to be presenting these numbers of growth and improved profitability. We knew as this quarter started that it would be an uphill battle. We're coming out of a period with labor shortages, and we were looking at a quarter or more with a supply-chain friction ahead of us. So it's with great