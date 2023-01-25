Q4 2022 Otovo ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / NTS GMT

Sondre BerglÃ¸ff - Otovo ASA - IR



Good morning, and welcome to Otovo's fourth-quarter presentation. Today's presenters are Andreas Thorsheim, Founder and CEO; Petter Ulset, CFO. My name is Sondre, and I work with Investor Relations.



Now over to Andreas with the business update.



Andreas Thorsheim - Otovo ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning. Today, we have a lot of news for you. So I thought I'd start by setting the scene. Today, we will look at our Q4 numbers released this morning. We will give the details on our new debt facility that I know a lot of you have been waiting anxiously for, and then we'll give the details on the private placement that will be conducted later today.



Okay. Let's zoom in on Q4. This has, once again, been a record quarter in terms of installations. We did more than 2,200 solar panel installations across Europe. And that drove, of course, record numbers. We're coming in at NOK282 million in revenues and handsomely above what we guided for the quarter. And both subscription revenue and direct sales revenue