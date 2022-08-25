Q2 2022 Clavister Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Jenny Ramkrans - Clavister Holding AB - Chief of Staff



Hello, everyone. Good morning and welcome to Clavister's Q2 2022 interim reports. As usual, I have John Vestberg with us, and David NordstrÃ¶m. We will start with the presentation, moving over to a Q&A session where hopefully you will use the raise hand button and ask the question on your own because I would love to hear your voices as well. Otherwise you can type the question during the presentation, and I will ask the question.



John, should we get started?



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Jenny. Again, welcome everyone. We will start with a summary of the quarter. The key highlights, if you wish, and some of those will be further elaborated on in sections during the presentation.



We had a lower order intake this quarter compared to the same quarter last year. This is mainly due to a very large single order in the comparative quarter last year coming from the defense sector. And we also see -- and this is something we will elaborate on a bit