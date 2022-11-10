Q3 2022 Clavister Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Hi and good morning. Welcome to our Clavister Q3 live presentation. As usual, I have John Vestberg, CEO; and David NordstrÃ¶m, CFO, with me in the room. We will end this session with, normally, a Q&A session, where I would love for you to ask your questions with raising your hand or typing them in. And you can always type the questions during the presentation. But let's get started, right, John?



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you, Janna. Welcome, everyone. So this is the third-quarter interim report presentation and, as usual, starting off with a brief summary of the quarter. So to no surprise, we have moved into our new business model -- subscription-based business model, where our customers now have the opportunity to choose between three years, 12-month, and one-month contracts.



And in a typical subscription model, we see, also, in our case, quite a lot of customers that opt in for 12-month contracts and then get automatically renewed. A consequence of this is, obviously, that the order intake metric that we're