Q1 2023 Clavister Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Kate Linwood - Clavister Holding AB - Digital Marketing Manager



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 interim report presentation. My name is Kate Linwood, and I am your host for today's session. And with me today, as you can see, is John Vestberg, our CEO, and David NordstrÃ¶m, our CFO. So we will start today's session with a presentation by John and Dave, and then we will follow with a Q&A session. So please write your questions in the Q&A pane, and then we can answer questions at the end of the session. So with that, I would like to hand over to you, John.



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - CEO & President



Thank you very much. We'll just need to get the sharing started as well, Kate. So would you be able to start the sharing?



Kate Linwood - Clavister Holding AB - Digital Marketing Manager



Should be working now, yeah.



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - CEO & President



Yeah, there we go, thank you very much, Kate. And again, welcome to the Q1