Q2 2023 Clavister Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Kate Linwood - Clavister Holding AB - Digital Marketing Manager



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Clavister Q2 interim report presentation today. My name is Kate Linwood, and with me is our CEO, John Vestberg; and our CFO, David NordstrÃ¶m.



So we will start today with them presenting the Q2 report and after we will have a Q&A session. So please feel free to put your questions in the Q&A box. And also raise your hand at the end of the session, if you'd like to ask your questions directly.



So with that, I would like to hand over to you, John, to start the presentation.



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Kate. And welcome, everyone to Clavister's Q2 report. I'm happy to see all of you in the meeting. We'll be a pleasure to guide you through the latest update from Clavister.



Starting off as usual, we'd like to just provide a summary, a rough summary of the quarter. The three key takeaways that I'd like to convey from our second quarter was obviously a very strong order growth,