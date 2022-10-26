Cocrystal Pharma Inc at LD Micro Main Event Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



All right, everyone. Welcome. Today, I'm happy to introduce to you Sam Lee, President and Interim CEO of Cocrystal Pharma. Come take it away, Sam.



Sam Lee - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. - Interim Co-CEO and President



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm very delighted to be here -- LD Micro to share our progress with you. Cocrystal Pharma is an antiviral therapeutic company. During my presentation, I will be talking about the forward-looking statements. If you have any questions, please visit our website.



Cocrystal Pharma was founded by three scientists, Roger Kornberg, and Gary Wilcox, and myself. Roger Kornberg is a 2006 Nobel Prize winner, and he is at Stanford University. He did pioneer work on structure biology of transcription replication complexes. Based on his work we developed the platform of drug discovery technology.



We now further optimized, and we validated scientifically, commercially this platform approach for developing a broad-spectrum antiviral compound. This technology identifies high valued antiviral drug targets and