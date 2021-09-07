Half Year 2021 TP ICAP Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau - TP ICAP Group PLC - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is our agenda for the morning. I will start with a brief introduction. Robin will take you through the financial performance. And I will then update you on the execution of our strategy before we open up for questions.



Turning first to business highlights. We are making good progress executing our strategy. We are rolling out our hub strategy for global broking and energy and commodities to electronify our business and aggregate liquidity across brands. This is already producing results. For example, improved contribution margin relating to our interest rate options platform, which I will illustrate later.



From our leading position in broking, we continue to diversify our revenues. Our 3 business divisions outside Global Broking represented 40% of revenues in H1 compared to 26% in 2018. Our Data and Analytics business, which continues to grow in double digits, is helping to drive this diversification.



The Liquidnet acquisition