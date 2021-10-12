TP ICAP Group PLC Investor Seminar Transcript

Oct 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau - TP ICAP Group PLC - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Parameta Solutions Investor Seminar. My name is Nicolas Breteau, and I'm the Group CEO of TP ICAP.



Last year, we held our Capital Market Day, where we provide all lines of business including TP ICAP Data & Analytics. On that day, we reiterated our electronification and diversification strategy. We are very pleased by strategic progress to date including, after only a few months post acquisition, our launch of our Liquidnet Primary Markets offering, making us the first broker to electronify (sic) [electrify] the full life cycle of a bond and already covering $41 billion of bond issuances in just a few weeks.



The group also continues to deploy technology across our broking divisions and has also benefited from an improved Q3 trading environment, which has helped to narrow the gap in year-to-date revenues versus the prior year. At the Capital Markets Day, a key request from attendees, whether they wanted a follow-up investor seminar on Data & Analytics,