Preliminary Q4 2021 TP ICAP Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau - TP ICAP Group PLC - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is our agenda for the morning. I will start with an overview. Robin will take you through the financial performance. And then I will update you on the good progress we're making executing our strategy before we open up for questions.



In 2021, we faced a series of challenges, including unusually quiet secondary markets, especially in the first half, as well as continuing disruption caused by COVID, Brexit and adverse currency movements. Against this backdrop, we delivered a resilient revenue performance with higher levels of activity in the second half. We grew our overall market share and we increased broker productivity 8% in Q4 compared to the prior Q4. We also took action to mitigate margin pressure by delivering savings of GBP 31 million. In addition, we made material progress advancing our strategic transformation. Our ambition is to establish TP ICAP as a leading electronic market infrastructure and information provider.



In our broking