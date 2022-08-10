Half Year 2022 TP ICAP Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau - TP ICAP Group PLC - Group CEO & Executive Director



So good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. It's great to be able to meet again in person after 2 years of online meetings. We're going to give you a more in-depth presentation than usual this morning. So you will hear from the CEOs of our business divisions as well as me and Robin.



This gives you the opportunity to meet 2 new senior colleagues. Dan Fields is our new CEO of Global Broking. Dan joined us in May. He has over 25 years experience in capital markets, including having been Global Head of Markets at Societe Generale. This experience, together with his strong client relationships, makes Dan well placed to drive forward the transformation of Global Broking.



Mark Govoni joined us in April as the CEO of Agency Execution. Mark comes from Instinet where his most recent role was President of U.S. Brokerage. Mark brings real expertise in U.S. equities, and we are delighted that he is leading our Agency Execution business. Dan and Mark joined us at an exciting time to accelerate the