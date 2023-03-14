Preliminary Q4 2022 TP ICAP Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau - TP ICAP Group PLC - Group CEO & Executive Director



So good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today, both in person and online. Our agenda for the morning is as follows: Robin will take you through our financial performance. The CEOs of business divisions. Dan Fields, Andrew Polydor, Mark Govoni and Eric Sinclair will report on their business. Then I will wrap up before we open up for questions.



But first, the headlines. We delivered a strong performance in '22. Macro events drove inflation to the highest rate indicates. As a result, Central Banks increased interest rates to levels last seen before the financial crisis. Against this backdrop, revenue grew 7% in constant currency and 13% on a reported basis.



Global Broking in particular, benefited from market volatility with high single-digit growth in constant currency across all asset classes. Productivity continued to improve. Revenue per broker was up 14%, and contribution per broker grew 20% before the impact of charges taken as a result of Russian sanctions.



Our high-margin